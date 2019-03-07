US Marshals: Officer shot at hotel in northern Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Police are responding to an “active shooter situation” near Extended Stay America on North Bell School Road.
Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in northern Illinois.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.
She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.