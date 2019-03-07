US Marshals: Officer shot at hotel in northern Illinois

Posted 11:01 am, March 7, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:08AM, March 7, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Police are responding to an “active shooter situation” near Extended Stay America on North Bell School Road.

Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in northern Illinois.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.

She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.