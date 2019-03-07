Soldiers from Missouri, Illinois die in wreck in Kuwait

Posted 2:24 pm, March 7, 2019, by

Spc. Jackson D. Johnson and Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville, Illinoi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two soldiers from an Army Reserve unit in Illinois have died while serving in Kuwait.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the deaths of 37-year-old Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville, Illinois, and 20-year-old Spc. Jackson Johnson of Hillsboro, Missouri.

Both soldiers died Tuesday as a result of what the Department of Defense called a “non-combat related incident.” An email message seeking additional comment from a Defense Department spokesman was not immediately returned.

Bolinski and Johnson were assigned to 657th Transportation Company. The Belleville News-Democrat says the unit is from Belleville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.