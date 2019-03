Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- One man is in custody after a police chase Thursday morning from St. Charles Missouri into north St. Louis.

According to police, the pursuit ended around 2:15 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Lucas and Hunt Road when the suspect's car broke down.

The St. Charles police have not released what led to the chase, however, they did find drugs in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

