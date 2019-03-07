St. Louis County Police holding Diversity Recruitment Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The effort continues to make St Louis area police departments a mirror of the communities they serve.

The Ethical Society of police will hold their second Diversity Recruitment Fair Saturday, March 8

St. Louis County Pd Recruitment Officer Shanette Hall, and Olivette Lieutenant Dave Wolf joined FOX 2 to discuss why event and why diversity in law enforcement is important.

Olivette Police Department

1140 Dielman Road

Saturday, March 9th

Registration: 9:30am to 10am

Fair: 10am to 1pm