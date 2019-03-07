St. Louis County Police holding Diversity Recruitment Fair

ST. LOUIS - The effort continues to make St Louis area police departments a mirror of the communities they serve.
The Ethical Society of police will hold their second Diversity Recruitment Fair Saturday, March 8
St. Louis County Pd Recruitment Officer Shanette Hall, and Olivette Lieutenant Dave Wolf joined FOX 2 to discuss why event and why diversity in law enforcement is important.
Olivette Police Department
1140 Dielman Road
Saturday, March 9th
Registration: 9:30am to 10am
Fair: 10am to 1pm
38.676025 -90.375574