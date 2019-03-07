St. Louis County Police holding Diversity Recruitment Fair

Posted 9:39 am, March 7, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  The effort continues to make St Louis area police departments a mirror of the communities they serve.

The Ethical Society of police will hold their second Diversity Recruitment Fair Saturday, March 8

St. Louis County Pd Recruitment Officer Shanette Hall, and Olivette Lieutenant Dave Wolf joined FOX 2 to discuss why event and why diversity in law enforcement is important.

Olivette Police Department
1140 Dielman Road
Saturday, March 9th
Registration: 9:30am to 10am
Fair: 10am to 1pm

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.