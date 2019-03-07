St. Louis hosts Disney shareholders meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis played host to one of the most high-profile corporate meetings on the planet Thursday.

Executives from all over the world—and Disney fans—were glued to the news coming out of the Walt Disney Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place in downtown St. Louis.

And when you have some corporate mergers pending, big movie openings, and huge additions to theme parks, all eyes were on St. Louis.

It’s one of the few shareholders’ meetings that has bloggers, movie fanatics, and business analysts chronicling every move.

So how did St. Louis come to host such a meeting? Seems to be a combination of central location, space availability, and paying homage to Walt Disney's home state and his effort to launch a theme park here back in the 1960s.