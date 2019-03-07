Tim’s Travels: Grab the milk, it’s National Cereal Day

Posted 8:38 am, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, March 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Today is National Cereal Day!  Some people consider a box of cereal as a meal in itself, just like Tim Ezell.

He celebrated National Cereal Day in the FOX 2's kitchen with Ed Herman who brought previewed the new  Post`s Honey Bunches of Oats Chicken & Waffle and Maple Bacon Donut varieties. The Chicken & Waffle looks like mini chicken drumsticks and waffles while the Maple Bacon Donut is shaped like a donut.

They are available for a limited time only in nearly 2,000 Walmart stores for $2.98 a box.

National Cereal Day Fun Facts: The Top Favorite Cereal Brands 

Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Frosted Flakes
Honey Nut Cheerios
Lucky Charms
Cap` N Crunch

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.