Tim’s Travels: Grab the milk, it’s National Cereal Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Today is National Cereal Day! Some people consider a box of cereal as a meal in itself, just like Tim Ezell.

He celebrated National Cereal Day in the FOX 2's kitchen with Ed Herman who brought previewed the new Post`s Honey Bunches of Oats Chicken & Waffle and Maple Bacon Donut varieties. The Chicken & Waffle looks like mini chicken drumsticks and waffles while the Maple Bacon Donut is shaped like a donut.

They are available for a limited time only in nearly 2,000 Walmart stores for $2.98 a box.

National Cereal Day Fun Facts: The Top Favorite Cereal Brands

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Frosted Flakes

Honey Nut Cheerios

Lucky Charms

Cap` N Crunch