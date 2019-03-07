Town and County police seek help identifying person of interest in invasion of privacy case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo - Authorities have released surveillance images of the man they consider persons of interest in a recent invasion of privacy case.

The incident happened February 27 at the Target Retail store in the 1000 block of Town and Country Crossing Dr.

A woman tells FOX 2 she caught a man reaching over her dressing room door holding a cell phone. She said she immediately asked, "did someone just take a picture of me?"

The woman said when she walked out of her fitting room a man came out of the next-door fitting room and acted panicked. She said he told her he didn't do it, but then she said he kept apologizing. The woman said a staff member called security and then the man acted frustrated and said he wasn't dealing with the situation and took off.

Police don't know if he took a photo or video of her. The investigation is ongoing.

Target released a statement:

"The safety and security of our guests is very important to us... And we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores.

we are cooperating with law enforcement and have provided security footage to their investigation."

If you have information you are urged to call the Town and Country Police Department at (314) 432-4696