Uber driver’s viral ‘menu’ includes ‘therapy,’ ‘creepy’ and ‘standup’ rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. – A Washington state Uber driver's "ride menu" is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Inside George Ure's car, no one is a stranger – just a friend he hasn’t met yet. Ure, who says he works part-time, offers a variety of experiences aimed to please all kinds.

Passengers in need of a laugh, for instance, can choose a “standup ride,” where he performs his best comedy.

“And then there is the silent ride which is ... silent, and then there’s the therapy ride and that’s for people who may have had a bad day at work. They might have something on their mind and I want to help take it off, you know. and I tell ‘em talk to me,” George said.

If sharing isn’t your style, maybe you dig the "creepy ride?"

“I just look back in the rear-view just really weird, you know? And then there’s the rude ride where I’m just absolutely rude,” says George.

An amused passenger named Luis Arguijo tweeted a picture of the ride menu and it’s been liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times, even getting international attention.

The two can’t get over how something so simple could cause such a sensation.

“I think it’s great that I get to make so many people laugh,” Ure said.

“If there was an option where I could just request him specifically I would keep doing it,” says Luis.

Ure is proving it’s about so much more than the destination.

“It’s absolutely about the journey, absolutely. It was a journey. It was a journey, man, and so far it’s been a trip. In the land of passive aggressive rain and coffee it’s like hey, tell me what you want! Tell me what you want, boo, I’m going to give it to ya!” Ure said.