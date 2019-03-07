Election results for the Democratic primary race in the city of St. Louis

University City to host “State of the City” address Thursday

Posted 5:33 am, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, March 7, 2019

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - University City is scheduled to host a special State of the City address Thursday.

March 7 marks the 150th anniversary of the city's founder Edward Gardner Lewis. University City officials will honor him and unveil plans for the future tonight at 7:00 p.m. at University City Hall.

Lewis published women's magazine's and built a big office building, which is now University City, City Hall.

After the 1904 World's Fair, he built a planned community around the building and severed as the first mayor of U-City, serving three terms.

He left when the magazine business went bankrupt and founded the town of Atascadero, Calfornia.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served, including a birthday cake for Mr. Lewis.

Google Map for coordinates 38.657081 by -90.310343.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.