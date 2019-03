× Utility vehicle smashes into Hillsboro apartment building; one person dead

HILLSBORO, Mo. – One person died Thursday afternoon after a utility vehicle crashed into an apartment building along Highway 21.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which took place at the McKenzie Ridge Mobile Home Park.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed Highway 21 south of Hillsboro.

MO 21 will closed at Eckhard Rd, just south of Hillsboro, due to a fatality crash. The length of closure is unknown at this time. Avoid this area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TV6xVRLvyi — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) March 7, 2019