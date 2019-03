Vashon Boys, Lutheran North Girls Both Reach State Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, the FOX-2 Prep Zone took you to Springfield, Missouri for the Class 3 State Semifinals. The Vashon Wolverines beat Charleston 70-47 to advance to the championship game. Vashon has won 13 straight games. They will face Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 Title Game. The Lutheran North girls also advanced with a 56-48 win over Licking. Madison Buford had 29 points. FOX-2's Zac Choate was there.