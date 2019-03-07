Wings of Hope launches “Soar into STEM” program for local students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The field of aviation is always looking for new pilots, air traffic controllers, aircraft mechanics, avionics and developers.

Wings of Hope is launching a new hands-on STEM aviation program to ignite in local students; especially girls and students of color with a passion for pursuing STEM and aviation careers.

Wings of Hope Ceo Bret Heinrich along with Dr. McCoy Superintendent, Jennings School District, and two 8th grade students joined FOX 2 to discuss Wings of Hope new Soar into STEM hands-on aviation program and the launch party.

Soar into STEM Launch Party & Fly Girls Author Event

March 7 6:00 PM

Wings of Hope Hanger

Spirit of St. Louis Airport

18370 Wings of Hope Blvd.

Chesterfield

636-537-1302