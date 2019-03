Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint overnight Thursay in East St. Louis.

Two men stopped her on South 15th Street around midnight. One man pulled out a gun and ordered her out of the car, police say.

The suspects hopped in the car and drove off.

The woman went for help at a convenience store two blocks away.

No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.