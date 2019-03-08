× 2019 Jackie Joyner-Kersee International Women’s Day Luncheon

EAST ST. LOUIS – Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will host a luncheon Friday for International Women’s Day.

The event will take place at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis.

Several area women leaders in business will be in attendance for a panel discussion answering questions from the audience. The event is designed to celebrate women`s achievements and discuss areas where more progress is still needed.

All money raised through this event will go towards providing scholarship opportunities and enhanced programming for girls who attend the JJK Center.

