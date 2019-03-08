Blues shutout Kings, 4-0

LOS ANGELES — Jake Allen made 28 saves for his 19th career NHL shutout, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 at Staples Center on Thursday.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues (36-25-6), who won back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and Kings.

St. Louis trails the Winnipeg Jets by four points for second place in the Central Division. The Blues have a three-point lead over the Dallas Stars for third place. The Stars hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings (24-35-8), who are 1-8-4 in their past 13 games.

Tarasenko put the Blues ahead 1-0 25 seconds into the second period, scoring his 28th goal on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Tyler Bozak made it 2-0 at 18:42 when he scored from the slot. Joel Edmundson was able to knock down the rebound of his own shot out of midair and pass it to Bozak, who scored his 11th goal.

Ryan O’Reilly extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:58 on an odd-man rush when he tipped Brayden Schenn‘s pass past Quick.

Ivan Barbashev‘s one-timer in the right circle off a pass from Sammy Blais on an odd-man rush made it 4-0 at 8:13 of the third period.