Company builds 3D homes that take 24 hours and less than $4,000 to print

AUSTIN, Tx. – The future of the housing industry could be much cheaper and move a lot quicker.

The company Icon used a 3D printer to make a house in just two days.

The version of the printer will have the ability to print a single story, 600-800 square foot home.

The company says the printed portion of the model home costs around $10,000.

Their focus is to help get low-income families into good housing.