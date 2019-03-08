Debunking the smoothie diet craze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dietitian Shannon Hayes Buecher stopped by to give us the real scoop on the smoothie diet fad.

Smoothies are often loaded with sugar and sweeteners, and the portion sizes seem to be getting bigger. That is not going to help you lose weight, but if you use the right ingredients (in the right portion size) smoothies can add a boost of nutrition to your meal.

Despite what many popular diets advise, Hayes Buecher suggests adding a smoothie as an addition to your meal. Smoothies are not as effective as meal replacements.

For more health tips, head to the Yoga and Spa Magazine health and wellness fair at the Missouri Athletic Club Saturday March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call (314) 394-2400.