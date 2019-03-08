Detecting and treating pancreatic cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Washington University researcher at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Andrea Wang-Gillan joins us to explain what pancreatic cancer is and what happens to the body.

Warning signs include yellowing of the eyes and skin, stomach or back pain, weight loss and poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, and enlargement of the gallbladder or liver. The disease can only be cured by surgery, but radiation and chemotherapy can extend survival and ease symptoms. Unfortunately, recurrent rate is high with pancreatic cancer, so it is not easy to cure.

For more information about pancreatic cancer, or to join Dr. Wang-Gillan's clinical trial, visit siteman.wustl.edu or call 1-800-600-3606.