Gov. Parson makes final stops on ‘Fast Track’ program tour

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make his final two stops in Missouri Friday to promote “Fast Track”, his workforce development.
The events will be held at Parkland Health Center in Farmington at 2:45 p.m. and at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, at 4:30 p.m.
In his "State Of The State" address in January, the Governor said, "work training will be a priority, to help bring business to Missouri".
The governor will promote a bill to fast track financial aid to help adults learn new skills in high-demand jobs.