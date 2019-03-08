Gov. Parson makes final stops on ‘Fast Track’ program tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make his final two stops in Missouri Friday to promote “Fast Track”, his workforce development.

The events will be held at Parkland Health Center in Farmington at 2:45 p.m. and at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, at 4:30 p.m.

In his "State Of The State" address in January, the Governor said, "work training will be a priority, to help bring business to Missouri".

The governor will promote a bill to fast track financial aid to help adults learn new skills in high-demand jobs.

The MO Governors @GovParsonMO initiative to get more qualified, credentialed workers available for “high need” industries pic.twitter.com/EdfK4aRy7U — Melodee Colbert Kean (@Kean1) March 7, 2019

Great support for our #MOFastTrack program here in Kansas City! We are working with Rep. @Kathyswan147 to develop financial aid for adults to level-up their skills for the open jobs across Missouri. Filling our workforce shortages will boost the MO economy! #MissouriForward pic.twitter.com/b9vVEJMh9K — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 7, 2019