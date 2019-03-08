Lake St. Louis man stabs mother, then turns knife on himself

Posted 7:39 am, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, March 8, 2019

LAKE ST. LOUIS - Police were called to Grey Pine Court just after 5am Friday for a report of a domestic disturbance.   They say a 39-year-old man, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, assaulted his mother with a knife, then turned the knife on himself.  Both stabbing victims have been taken to the hospital.

The victim is reported a 65-year-old woman who is in serious, but stable condition. The suspect is in serious and unstable condition.

Police say they are still investigating this stabbing.  There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Google Map for coordinates 38.787156 by -90.772607.

