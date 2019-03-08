Improve your sleeping habits with ‘The Sleep Doctor’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus joins us live from Huston, Texas to give us all the bestirs for improving sleep.

Dr. Breus is an author and clinical psychologist who is speaking at the Sleep Show taking place in Huston March 8 through 10.

He suggests dark, quiet, and cool rooms for the optimal sleep environment. There are also several new technologies and products that help track sleep and make your bed more comfortable.

According to the National Sleep Foundation's Sleep in America poll, 60 percent of Americans do not prioritize sleep. Quality sleep has been proven to improve mood, concentration, memory, productivity, and physical health.

Dr. Brues currently resides and practices in Los Angeles, for more information visit thesleepdoctor.com.