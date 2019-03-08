Local architect offers to retrofit injured Amazon driver’s home

ST. LOUIS – Big help is coming for the Amazon driver who was shot and paralyzed outside a St. Charles Target store.

Architect Adam Pickett of O’Fallon, Missouri put out a post on Facebook offering free design services to retro-fit Jaylen Walker's home. He asked people to donate labor and materials and also for help in finding Walker.

Looks like it’s mission accomplished. Pickett has been in contact with Walker’s family.

A lot of things still have to be ironed out. Walker faces a lengthy rehab and is not even sure where he's going to live after that. Pickett said companies and contractors are already stepping up but more are needed.

