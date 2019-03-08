× Macoupin County man sentenced on child porn charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Macoupin County man was sentenced Friday after admitting to downloading child pornography over a two-year period.

In 2016, investigators tracked nine videos of child pornography from IP addresses associated with Christopher Buse’s former home in O’Fallon, Illinois.

One of the videos Buse downloaded in July 2016 showed a prepubescent teen engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Buse’s Staunton address in May 2017. They seized multiple computers and external computer storage devices. A forensic analysis of those devices revealed over 100 child pornography videos.

Buse, 43, admitted to law enforcement agents that he had been searching for and downloading child pornography videos and images for over two years. In October 2018, he pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving child pornography over the internet.

Additionally, Buse’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. A hearing to determine restitution to the victims is scheduled to be held within the next month.