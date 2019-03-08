× Man dies after crashing Jeep into pond

TROY, Mo. – A man in his 50s died Friday after crashing his Jeep into a small pond in Troy, Missouri.

According to Lt. Andy Binder, a spokesman for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the man, whose name was not released, was last seen Monday. He didn’t live near the pond but did have property in the area.

Investigators said the man’s girlfriend reached out to them to conduct a wellness check after she hadn’t heard from him.

First responders that saw the man’s body said it appears he succumbed to a medical condition but they’ll need an autopsy to confirm that.

