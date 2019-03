× Missing St. Louis County 11-year-old last seen early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old girl. They say Mia Conway left home between 3am and 6am today. She was last seen in the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Mehlville.

Conway was last seen wearing a pink coat with a fur hood, pink shirt, jeans and pink, white, and blue Nike shoes. Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information at 636-529-8210.