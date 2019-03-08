MoDOT announces new bridge, road projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - MoDOT held a press conference Friday to announce updates to 2019 construction projects.

Staff said with spring just around the corner, drivers will start to see a lot more construction. One of the big projects will take place on Interstate 44 between Kingshighway and 39th Street.

MoDOT said crews will be replacing six brides over the highway and work will begin in the next week or two.

Shortly after the project begins, drivers will notice the Grand ramp onto westbound I-44 close for three months. Once it's reopened, MoDOT said the Vandeventer ramp onto westbound I-44 will close. MoDOT said people should expect lane shifts and closures in the area through December.

Staff said work will pick back up at I-44 and Shrewsbury in the coming weeks too. They said crews will work on the bridge that has cracks in it and needs to be repaired. Staff said people can expect all work at I-44 and Shrewsbury to be complete by 2019.

MoDOT said after Memorial Day the bridge from westbound Watson Road to westbound I-44 will be closed for five months so crews can replace it. MoDOT said crews will also be closing the southbound 270 to eastbound 70 ramp this spring for bridge work. It will remain closed for several months.