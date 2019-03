× Mulit-vehicle crash with possible entrapment on EB I-270

ST. LOUIS – We are hearing reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible entrapment on I-270 at Bellefontaine.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where crews are working on extricating the driver.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

6 car ax at EB 270 & Bellfountaine RD.

This is a bad one.

ALL LANES CLOSED!

Avoid the area if possible.

