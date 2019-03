Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Local recording artist Mvstermind has partnered with Dr. Scholl's to create a new line of shoes perfect for performers and fans alike.

The sneakers are sustainable, comfortable, and they look extra fresh with the words finesse or bless stretched across the sole.

Mvstermind designed the shoes with performers in mind. They hold up during long performances, and they can easily slip on and off.

Head to zappos.com to purchase a pair of your own.