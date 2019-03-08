Severe weather likely Saturday south of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Friday is a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid 40°s. Cloudy with spots of fog overnight, temps only drop into the upper 30°s.

By Saturday morning, rain and thunderstorms build in from the west. Look for two rounds, one mid to late morning and then again in the early to mid afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible and some storms could be strong to severe bringing the threat of hail and strong wind gusts.

That threat is highest south of metro St. Louis. Storms exit late Saturday afternoon. It will be warmer, with highs near 60°. Skies clear Saturday night. It will be windy and cooler Sunday, highs near 50°.