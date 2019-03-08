× Southern Illinois Head Coach Barry Hinson steps down following Arch Madness loss to Northern Iowa

ST. LOUIS, MO- Following Southern Illinois’ close loss to Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Enterprise Center, Saluki Men’s Head Basketball Coach Barry Hinson announced his resignation in an emotional news conference.

Hinson and Armon Fletcher, a redshirt sophomore from Edwardsville where among those who spoke about the game against the Panthers. After ten minutes of questions and answers reflecting on the game and the season, players were dismissed from the podium when Hinson, fighting back tears, announced he would step down after seven seasons in Carbondale.

Hinson, who went 116-106 at the helm, said he and campus leadership agreed last March that if the team didn’t qualify for a berth in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT this season, it would be time for a change. Despite winning records over the past four seasons, SIU failed to make it past the Missouri Valley Tournament.

“I am so sorry..I am so sorry I that we couldn’t get back to the tournament. It’s haunted me my entire life,” Hinson said. Four of his clubs at Southwest Missouri and later Missouri State made it to the NIT, but never reached the NCAAs.

Hinson leaves as the dean of coaches in the MVC.

“There’s nobody that loves The Valley more than I do,” he said. “I’ll do anything I can to help it in the future. But it’s time, it’s time for me to step away.”