STL Moms: Kids cellphone safety

ST. LOUIS – Environmental toxin specialist and CEO of Slightly Greener, Tonya Harris, joins us with her son Eric Graver to discuss the harms of cellphone use for children.

Children's brain tissue are very absorbent, and their skulls are thinner resulting in higher volumes of radiation getting to the brain. This can lead to hyperactivity issues, ADHD, and sleeping problems (cellphone radiation suppresses melatonin, a hormone that helps us sleep).

Harris has a few tips for safer cellphone use: