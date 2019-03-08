The Dome renamed in Garth Brooks’ honor ahead of sell-out concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Country music superstar Garth Brooks will get things started Saturday evening at The Dome at America’s Center. Make that “The Garth Brooks Dome” at America’s Center.

Concert organizers bestowed naming rights to The Dome to the singer-songwriter at a Friday news conference.

More than 70,000 are expected at Saturday night’s show.

Earlier in the day, Brooks conducted a walkthrough of the stadium to check the site lines. He praised local unions and described the building as “beyond perfect.”

Trisha Yearwood, a country music superstar in her own right and Brooks’ spouse, will host her Tricia’s Tailgate before the concert from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doors at The Dome will open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Downtown will be buzzing with the Home and Garden Show inside the convention center and the MVC tournament at the Enterprise Center. So make sure you give yourself time with traffic.