The Jonas Brothers took a lie detector test on Carpool Karaoke. The questions were savage

With a little help from a lie detector test, James Corden took the recently reunited Jonas Brothers on a healing ride in the latest Carpool Karaoke.

In the segment that aired Thursday, brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe were hooked up to a polygraph and faced a series of brutal questions from Corden.

Among them were:

“Which brother gets on your nerves the most?” (Joe said Kevin, which was deemed a truthful answer.)

“Are you a better singer than your brothers?” (Nick said no, which was a lie.)

“Do any of your brothers wives get on your nerves? (Joe said no, which the expert said was a lie.)

“How many times did you think about punching Nick because he split up the band?” (Kevin said none, which was determined to be a lie.)

Nick Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra last year in a multi-day series of festivities that included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

Two questions on Carpool Karaoke made reference to the event, with Kevin admitting that he did at one point think, “How much longer is this going to be?”

When asked by Corden if he ever thought, “I’m done with these weddings,” Nick admitted he did, joking, “It was when I looked at the bill.”

The session seemed therapeutic — mostly.

“So, thanks for breaking up the band,” Kevin told Corden as he unhooked himself.

“I apologize,” the host said.