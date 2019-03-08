Watch this NBA player name all 50 states in just 30 seconds

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown took the crowd to school on Thursday night.

Brown showed off some serious geography skills by naming all 50 states in just 30 seconds. The impressive moment was shared in a video on the Bucks’ Twitter.

The best part? Brown names the states in no particular order. He said he remembered all the states from social studies class.

Sterling Brown just named ALL 50 states in 30 seconds!! 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/h4w0PfNWYc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2019

Here’s the order Brown recites the states: