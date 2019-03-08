Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10, 2019

NOTE: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10. Set you clocks ahead one hour before going to be Saturday night.

Also: Sold Out Garth Brooks show at the Dome at America's Center on Saturday night will impact traffic/parking.

Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament – Arch Madness

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Session IV (Two Games): Saturday starting at 2:30pm

Session V (One Game): Sunday at 1:00pm

Tickets: $60 and $85

http://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/missouri-valley-conference-mens-basketball-championship

Saint Louis FC

Date: Saturday, March 9 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 1:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

vs. Indy Eleven FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Moolah Shrine Circus Parade

Date: Saturday, March 9 Venue: Historic St. Charles Main Street

Time: 11:00am Cost: Free

The circus is coming to town! Kick off the fun with a parade through historic Saint Charles. Come watch those amazing little Shriner cars in all the colors of the rainbow. Enjoy the tumbling clowns as they dance around the numerous floats and world-renowned marching bands.

https://moolah.org/circus/

Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: America's Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm

Adults: $10 ($5 after 5 p.m.), Children ages 6-12: $4, Children 5 and under: Free

Come see, learn about, and buy the latest home products and services from hundreds of local companies under one roof. Experts will be on hand to answer questions, share ideas, and provide inspiration to help homeowners with all of their home and garden projects and improvements.

http://www.stlhomeshow.com/HomeGarden/Show_Information.aspx

St. Charles Boat Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: St. Charles Convention Center

Saturday: 10am-9pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm

Admission: $9.00 adults, $5.00 Children 6-12, Children 5 and Under Free

Presented by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association, see the latest model boats and personal watercraft along with the newest marine products. https://www.lakeozarkboatdealers.com/mo-boat-shows.asp

St. Louis Symphony – Brahm’s German Requiem

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis|

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets: $25.00-$83.00

One of Brahms’ greatest works is brought to life with the SLSO and Chorus in a moving, reflective work from the soaring strings to the monumental choral writing. Unlike most requiems, Brahms’ German Requiem did not follow the Latin text, but instead focused on the German language to connect with audiences on the profound topic of loss and hope.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Soulful Sunday with Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience

Date: Sunday, March 10 Venue: National Blues Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 4:00-7:00pm Tickets: $15.00

Gene Dobbs Bradford has electrified audiences with his hard-driving harmonica playing and soulful blues vocals for years. His latest project, the Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience, is a fusion of blues, rock and funk; guaranteed to satisfy your soul.

https://www.nationalbluesmuseum.org/event/soulful-sunday-with-gene-dobbs-bradford-blues-experience/

Chocolate Extravaganza

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: Various spots in downtown Hannibal, Missouri

Time: 10am-6pm Chocolate passports: $25.00

Local businesses will offer chocolate treats, of which you get to choose five. There will also be special coupons and discounts for chocolate passport holders. If you share a passion for chocolate, you’ll love this decadent festival.

https://www.historichannibalmo.com/chocolate

2019 Spring Chess Classic

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: St. Louis Chess Club

Time: 1:00pm both days Spectator Tickets: $10.00

The 2019 Spring Chess Classic is the first of four tournaments each year featuring international chess professionals. The Spring Chess Classic is comprised of two 10-player Round Robin tournaments. Over the course of 10 days, these competitors will battle for more than $30,000 in prize money and gain valuable experience in top-level events.

https://www.uschesschamps.com/2019-spring-chess-classic/2019-spring-chess-classic

Morpho Mardi Gras

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: The Butterfly House, Faust Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8.00, $5 children 3-12 and seniors

Bring your krewe to the carnival during the months of February and March. Join the party at our Bug Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in the tropical Conservatory with thousands of blue morpho butterflies.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday March 9-10 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx