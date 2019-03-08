× What you need to know ahead of Garth Brooks concert

ST. LOUIS – If you’re one of the tens of thousands of people heading downtown Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert at The Dome, there are some important things you’ll need to know.

Parking/Traffic

PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY. With more than 70,000 fans in attendance, there will be significant demand for parking in downtown garages and surface lots and patrons should expect heavy vehicular traffic both prior to and after the conclusion of the show. It is recommended concert-goers plan accordingly. Fans are also encouraged to visit http://www.getaroundstl.com for potential parking options.

Street Closures, Passenger Drop Off

Convention Plaza – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10

Cole Street – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10

6th St. – Carr St. to Cole St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10

Passenger drop-off and pickup will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway. Vehicle standing or parking prohibited.

Entrances

Everyone must have a ticket for entrance. There are 4 main entrances located on each corner of The Dome at America’s Center. Gate A (7th and Convention Plaza), Gate B (Broadway and Convention Plaza), Gate C (Broadway and Cole) and Gate D (Cole and 6th).

Accessible entrances are located at the Courtyard Entrance (Gate A) and Broadway Central Entrance (located between Cole and Convention Plaza).

Floor Access: Please use Gates A and B. You can still access the floor seating from other entrances but Gates A and B have direct access. Guests accessing the floor seats must have both a Floor ticket and Floor wristband.

Please note that the St Louis Home and Garden Show (March 7-9) will also be taking place in the Convention Center.

Security Procedures, Photo Policy, Signs

All fans will be subject to security screening prior to entry into The Dome at America’s Center.

A clear bag policy will be in effect. Approved bags include clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, standard one-gallon disposable zip-top bags, or a small clutch, with or without a handle, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Any bags outside of the above will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to search.

PROHIBITED: Professional cameras (meaning cameras with removable lens…cameras must be able to fit into a shirt pocket), video cameras, Go Pros, iPads, audio equipment, and selfie sticks.

The event does allow signs as long as they fit the following criteria: o Signs cannot be larger than 28”x 22” o Signs cannot display profanity or objectionable images.

Signs cannot contain political wording/images. Additionally, wording/images must be in good taste.

Signs cannot be on sticks/poles and security personnel does have the permission to ask guests with signs to lower their signs that are obstructing the view of other guests.

Prohibited items

Large bags; weapons; food not dispensed by The Dome’s concessionaires; glass containers (of any kind); beverages; alcoholic beverages; chains (of any kind); bottles; cans; coolers; containers; thermoses; strollers; glitter or confetti; peanuts in the shell; projectiles (i.e. Frisbees, footballs or beach balls); poles or sticks of any kind; laser pens or laser pointers; laptop computers; animals or pets (not including service animals); artificial noisemakers of any kind (i.e. cowbells or air horns); illegal drugs or substances; fireworks; candles; flares; balloons; firearms; knives; missiles and weapons of any kind; mace and pepper gas; any item that could obstruct a guest’s view of the event; any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate by management; and any other item(s) deemed to be offensive or of risk.

General Tips