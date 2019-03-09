× Entire Disney collection to be made available on Disney+ streaming service this year

When Disney+ (pronounced “Disney Plus”) launches later this year, subscribers will have access to Disney’s entire library of movies.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Friday the company’s entire library will be available on the new streaming platform, Polygon reported.

Disney traditionally released films to home video, DVD and BluRay for a limited time before returning them to “the vault,” but with Disney+ the entire collection will be at your fingertips. New shows will also air on the platform.

A launch date has not been set at this time, and a price for the service has not yet been listed.