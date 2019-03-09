Fans flock to downtown for Garth Brooks, and MVC tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Garth brooks fans are out in full force and they’re excited to hear their favorites.

“Standing outside the fire,” says one young fan.

“Oh man, you name them. Thunder Road, Papa Loves Mama, All My Friends in Low Places, we’re going to sing them all,” Brett Wehking, a Garth Brooks fan.

Garth Brooks is performing for more than 70,000 fans, making it the largest show ever at The Dome at America’s Center.

“Usually when you go to a concert in St. Louis there are maybe 30,000 people, but 70,000 wow,” says Christa Vanwie, a Garth Brooks fan.

St. Louisans seem to love Garth Brooks and he seems to feel the same about them.

“I think the greatest memories I have is getting to play here and those moments. You can’t overlook St. Louis or Kansas City. You do not do a tour without those two cities, you don’t. If you do, you’re gonna rob yourself of some of the best times,” says Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks isn’t the only thing drawing people to St. Louis this weekend.

The 42nd Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show is also underway downtown at the America's Center. The event brings together nearly 400 exhibitors and 1,400 booths.

The Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament also draws 45,000 to 50,000 spectators to town for ‘Arch Madness’.

“A kid we coached in high school plays for Valpo and then we just stayed around today to watch the game,” says Bobby Tonsor, MVC spectator.

And while he’s at it, he hopes to meet up with some friends who are in town for the concert.

This weekend is big business for restaurants, hotels, and bars. You also can’t forget about transportation to and from all of these events.

“It’s been bumper-to-bumper, but I get around it. I used to live in New York City, so I drive like a New York City taxi cab, but I make it do what it do,” says George Estes, Ace Cab of St. Charles.

Because of the massive crowd downtown, there are extra patrols and several roads blocked off to traffic.