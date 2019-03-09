Illinois schools hungry for capital-program funding

Posted 8:44 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, March 9, 2019

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (AP) _ Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing a multibillion-dollar state building plan. Educators have an idea for how to use it: long-dormant school construction grants.

The 20-year-old program provides a state funding match for adding classrooms or replacing obsolete buildings.

But it hasn’t been funded for a decade and 285 school districts have been waiting as long as 15 years for grants. An Associated Press analysis estimates there’s nearly $6 billion in needed construction just among those on the list.

New Berlin (BUR’-lihn) District 16 didn’t wait for the state grant when it built a $14 million elementary school in 2009. But Superintendent Adam Ehrman (UR’-mihn) says waiting for about $5 million promised from the state has hampered planning for dealing with the district’s outmoded junior-senior high school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.