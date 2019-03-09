Missing woman’s body found in rural southern Illinois county

Posted 8:41 pm, March 9, 2019

Brooke Naylor

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say they found the body of a 19-year-old southern Illinois woman who was last seen in Saline County.

Illinois State Police say Brooke Naylor’s body was found late Friday afternoon in rural Gallatin County by a member of the team searching for her. She was last seen last Sunday, and the Carmi woman’s abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was found in Harrisburg.

State police officials said they and Naylor’s family offer thanks to all of the numerous volunteers who participated in what they described as an “exhaustive search.”

An autopsy was expected to be completed Saturday.

