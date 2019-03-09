The Thread: Special delivery – Toys and joys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim is in an ugly sweater...let's just get that out of the way first. More importantly, the need is twice as big this year for the Beyond Housing Toy Drive, so Brian Owens and Tim are ready to Thread Up, Y'all! See how a community of friends come together to move to the need. Along the way, learn how the New Heights is moving to the needs of young people throughout the year, and meet Mary, who serves up a whole lot more than just samples at Sam's Club. Catch the spirit of the season (and a glimpse of Tim's ugly sweater...did I mention it lights up?) Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.

(Note: This is an encore presentation of The Thread)