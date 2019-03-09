× Two charged for aggravated battery and theft after driving into oncoming traffic

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Authorities charged two suspects Friday for aggravated battery after theft and an accident in East St. Louis on Thursday.

Garnet R. Patton, 43, and Devin B. Hall, 39, were charged after allegedly robbing a Hollister in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights and then fleeing from police before driving into oncoming traffic.

Police responded to the store on Thursday for an alleged theft in progress around 12:23 p.m. They found Hall leaving the store, and chased her on foot to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot where Patton was waiting for her outside of the vehicle.

Patton shoved the one of the officers to keep them from getting to Hall, and they were able to flee from the officer. Fairview Heights police chased the duo but stopped because of their erratic driving.

Hall and Patton then drove into oncoming traffic on State St. and 30th St. in East St. Louis causing an accident. Both were taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to St. Louis University Hospital with serious injuries.

Patton and Hall are being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Patton’s bond is set at $200,000 with 10% cash and Hall’s bond is set at $125,000 with 10% cash.

Illinois State Police are investigating the traffic accident.