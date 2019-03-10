2 juveniles injured while joy riding forklift at rock quarry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Two juveniles were injured Sunday evening at a rock quarry in St. Clair County Illinois. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says 2 males, ages 12 and 14 entered the Stolle Road Quarry on Stolle Road between Cahokia and Dupo Illinois around 6:20 pm.

The boys found keys to a forklift and drove the piece of equipment around on the property.

The boys were injured when the forklift rolled over on the side of a hill at the quarry. The 12-year-old injured his ankle when he was thrown from the forklift. The 14-year-old boy had his hand trapped under the forklift.

First responders were called the scene by one of the juveniles, who managed to free the boy’s hand. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The other juvenile was also transported for treatment.

Authorities believe neither child suffered life-threatening injuries.

A family member has told Fox 2 that the 14-year-old's hand was severed and that surgeons are evaluating if the hand can be reattached.

The quarry is operated by the Casper Stolle Quarry and Contracting Company