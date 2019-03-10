Arizona zoo says jaguar that injured woman who stood too close to enclosure will not be put down

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – A jaguar that injured a woman who crossed the barrier of the animal’s enclosure to get a photo is in no danger of being put down, the zoo tweeted.

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park tweeted yesterday that witnesses reported seeing the woman cross over the barrier to take a photo. At no time was the jaguar loose.

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

The zoo also tweeted asking people to understand why barriers are put in place and offering prayers to the family of the woman who sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the incident.

In response to multiple inquiries on Twitter about what would happen to the jaguar, the zoo said she would not be put down and that it is not the animal’s fault when barriers are crossed.

She won’t be put down. — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

The zoo said there were proper barriers in place, but incident will still be fully investigated.