Chesterfield police seek public’s help to locate missing man

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing man. Police say 36-year-old William Murphy has not been seen since Thursday, March 7th, 2019.

Murphy was last seen at his parents’ home on Spring Gate Drive.

Police tell Fox 2 that Mr. Murphy is a Caucasian male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, has black curly hair and has hazel eyes. He does not have a car, credit cards or any known medical issues.

If you have seen William Murphy or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.