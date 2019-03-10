Fatal accident in St. Peters Saturday night

Posted 11:21 am, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, March 10, 2019

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The St. Peters Police Department responded to a one-car fatal accident at the 3000 block of Premier Parkway just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the car who died, 26-year-old Darrell Cook of Florissant, lost control of his car for unknown reasons. He was traveling on eastbound Premier Parkway from Spencer Road. Cook hit a culvert in front of the Amazon parking lot. Cook was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Peters Accident Reconstructionist were called to the scene to determine the official cause of the accident.

