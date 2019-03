Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ron Heinz, Owner of Code Ninjas in O`Fallon, joins us in the studio with his 7-year-old daughter to talk about his business and how local kids can learn to code.

Code Ninjas recently opened at 2955 State Hwy K in O`Fallon and is part of the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise in the United States. Local kids can come into the new space and join in a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts.

https://www.codeninjas.com/locations/mo-ofallon/