ST. LOUIS - The 3rd annual Mac & Cheese Throwdown STL, benefitting Stray Rescue of STL, will take place on Saturday, March 23rd at Union Station. Limited General Admission tickets are still available.

In this event, 40 restaurants will compete to win the People`s Choice Award as the BEST mac & cheese in greater St. Louis.

Mac & Cheese Throwdown STL

Saturday, March 23

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Union Station

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mac-cheese-throwdown-stl-tickets-53387856516?aff=ebdssbdestsearch