NBA Veteran Larry Hughes Stops By FOX-2 Studios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He won a state championship at CBC High School and made the NCAA Tournament as a freshman at Saint Louis University. Larry Hughes then played in the NBA for 13 seasons. The St. Louis native has started his own basketball academy and they have a new facility in Chesterfield. Larry stops by the Sports Final studios and talks with FOX-2 Sports Director about the academy, his career, and answers the great debate over LeBron or Michael?