Officials: Report of fire onboard forces plane to make emergency landing at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. — Flights have resumed after an aircraft made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport Saturday morning, the airport tweeted.

Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737, departed from Montreal, Canada and was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and diverted the flight to Newark Liberty International Airport at about 8:30 a.m., the FAA said in a tweet.

The aircraft landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, the FAA said.

Passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

Two people suffered minor injuries unrelated to any smoke conditions, the airport tweeted.

The diversion temporarily forced the closure of all runways at the airport.

Departures and arrivals experienced delays of about an hour or more.

One person tweeted the scene of the incident, with the plane on the runway and emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft.

It is unknown what caused the incident at this time.